Indore: Mayor serves show-cause notice to recovery assistant

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Wednesday ordered the issuing of show-cause notice to recovery assistant of revenue department of the IMC (Indore Municipal Corporation) for being absent from the meeting without informing and taking permission.

During the review meeting of IMC’s revenue department it was found that the recovery assistant Dheeraj Tiwari was absent from the meeting. The mayor issued show-cause notice to him for the same.

Mayor Bhargav along with corporators and public representatives reviewed zone 3 and 12 on Wednesday. During the meeting he reviewed the departments under the zone, including health department, revenue department, electricity department, urban poverty alleviation cell, horticulture department, Narmada water supply department, water plant department, school cell, public works department (PWD) and other departments. During the meeting, departmental officers of the zones were given necessary guidelines related to work.