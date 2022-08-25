Indore: Officers of Bihar appreciate E-Registry & stamp system

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Just as in the case of outstanding work done in the field of cleanliness in the city and earning credit across the country with officers from different states coming to study it, E-registry and E-stamping, too, are earning credit in the same way. Two officers of the registration and stamp department of Bihar reached the city and studied its working and benefits.

Sushil Kumar Suman, assistant inspector-general (AIG) of the registration and stamp department of Bihar posted in Darbhanga district and Goutam Kumar, sub-registrar of Gopalganj district of Bihar, reached the office of senior registrar of registration and stamp department at Moti Tabela on Wednesday morning. Both officers studied live the functioning of E-registration of documents and E-stamps by visiting the chambers of sub-registrars. They watched a live demonstration of the E-registration process.

BK More, assistant registrar-general and district senior registrar, briefed both the officers of Bihar about the functioning of E-registration and e-stamps. He also informed about the role of sub-registrar and service providers (advocates). More told them about the benefits of E-registration and E-stamping.

More said this was a hassle-free, transparent and easy system that ran on specially designed ‘Sampda’ software of the MP government. The E-registration and E-stamping system was introduced in the state on July 20, 2015.

