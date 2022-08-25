Indore: Laxmibai Nagar rail station to be developed to ease congestion

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the capacities of the existing platforms of the city railway station nearing full in terms of accommodating passengers and train movement, Laxmibai Nagar railway station is going to be developed. This will also address the demand of people from Vijay Nagar and its adjoining areas. Platforms on the Bal Vinay Mandir side will also be developed further and one more lift will be installed there.

MP Shankar Lalwani gave this information at a function organised to roll out an additional super-fast train for New Delhi here at the railway station on Wednesday. He said the congestion of passengers and movement of trains were also increasing at the main railway station and all its 6 platforms. He admitted that the development plan of the city’s railway station platforms on the Bal Vinay Mandir side had been left behind. This will also be incorporated under the proposed development plan of the city railway station. Similarly, it was also planned to develop Laxmibai Nagar Railway station, Lalwani said. The plan will be prepared and executed accordingly. Three lifts are to be installed at Chandrawatiganj railway station too.

Talking about the additional train for New Delhi, Lalwani said that it had been observed that there was a long waiting list on the existing Indore-Hazrat Nizamuddin train. The new train will be useful particularly for traders frequently visiting New Delhi and Kota and pilgrims visiting Mathura.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said a major task had been accomplished by connecting the major cities of the country with Indore. He expressed the hope that the new train would work in bridging the gap. MLA Akash Vijayvargiya said that improving transport connectivity would make the city the most pleasant in the country to live in.

Earlier, MP Lalwani, MLA Vijayvargiya, mayor Bhargav and DRM Vineet Gupta flagged off the additional train for New Delhi. The new train is equipped with new LHB coaches. On the maiden run, 560 passengers booked tickets for all tiers of reserved coaches. The train will run every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from the city and every Thursday, Saturday and Monday from New Delhi. The train will depart from the city at 4.45 pm and reach New Delhi the next day at 5.05 am. From New Delhi, it will depart at 7.15 pm and reach the city the next day at 6.45 am.

Fare of the train from Indore to New Delhi

Class Fare in INR

AC-I- 2,740

AC-II- 1,670

AC-III- 1,215

Sleeper- 465