Indore: Last rites of 4 of a family held, pall of gloom in Bhagirathpura

R N GUPTA

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A pall of gloom descended in the Bhagirathpura area during the last rites of four people of a family, including two children, held there on Wednesday. The man, after allegedly giving poison to his wife and children, had committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented accommodation on Tuesday evening.

Amit Yadav, 32, his wife Tina, 28, their children Yana, 3, and one-and-a half-year-old Divyansh were found dead in their rented house at Bhagirathpura on Tuesday evening. Amit was found hanging from the ceiling, while his wife and children were found lying on the floor. He left behind a suicide note in which he mentioned that he had borrowed loans from different mobile apps and was unable to repay them, due to which he was suffering from depression. He was reportedly being harassed by the apps companies to repay the loans. However, the police are investigating the case to find out whether the mobile apps were following rules during lending loans or not.

DCP (Zone-3) Dharmendra Singh Bhadoriya said a special investigation team (SIT) had been set up on the instructions of senior officials. The SIT will probe the matter on the basis of the suicide note recovered from the spot. Information about the mobile apps from which the loans were taken is also being gathered by the officials. In this SIT, ACP (Hira Nagar), Banganga police station-in-charge, Bhagirathpura police post-in-charge and the cyber cell experts were appointed for investigations in the case.

Narottam instructs CP to probe case minutely

State home minister Narottam Mishra instructed the commissioner of police to probe the case from every angle. Mishra told mediapersons that cyber cell officers had also been instructed to investigate the role of the finance companies which had provided the loans through their mobile apps. The police and cyber cell were instructed to find out if the mobile apps were following rules while dishing out loans or not