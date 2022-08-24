Bhopal: Energy dept seeks report on long power cut during heavy rain

Bhopal: Trees were uprooted in several areas, snapping power cables and resulting in outages in city on Monday | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Energy department has sought a report from Madhya Pradesh Central Zone Power Distribution Company (central discom) on power supply that remained shut for 36 hours in most localities during torrential rain that lashed city for more than 48 hours on Sunday and Monday.

The department has sought to know the reason why power supply could not be restored immediately and what measures should taken to prevent such a recurrence in future.

Meanwhile, principal secretary, energy department, Sanjay Dubey, has praised the officials and employees of central discom who, he said, worked day and night to restore power supply during heavy rainfall, which was accompanied by high velocity winds and thunderstorm.

Talking to Free Press, Dubey said he appreciated the discom officials for working in adverse conditions and restoring power supply. “Working on such a big infrastructure for 40 hours was an uphill task,” he remarked.

Heavy rain accompanied by high velocity winds pounded Bhopal on Sunday and Monday, disrupting power supply across the city. People in Bhopal, perhaps, for the first time remained without power for more than 30 hours.

The power crisis caused problems as people could not sleep as they could not use fans, air conditioners.

Mobile phones didn’t work as there was no electricity to charge them. Moreover, drinking water supply was affected badly, forcing people to run from pillar to post to arrange drinking water for families. In the meantime, central power discom issued SMS to consumers, asking them to exercise restraint till power supply was restored.

Central discom sources said there was no separate team to deal with the eventuality of emergency. The available team worked in coordination with Bhopal Municipal Corporation and revenue department while undertaking restoration work.