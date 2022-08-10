Navi Mumbai: Turbhe woman loses Re 94,000 to cyber fraudster in power cut scam | Photo: Representative Image

A 49-year-old woman from Turbhe Gaon in Navi Mumbai was cheated by a cyber fraudster to the tune of Rs 96,400 after she downloaded a screen-sharing app on her mobile and filled out details on a link provided by the fraudster. A case of cheating was registered at APMC police station under the IT Act.

Police said that the complainant had received a message that her power supply at home would be disconnected if the bill was not paid immediately. The message was also having a mobile number to call for any assistance.

The complainant woman called that number but it was not reachable. However, she got a call from another mobile number and the caller identified himself as an employee of an electricity department. The caller then asked the woman to download the quick support app on her mobile and also provided a number to call back at that number.

Later, she was asked to make a Rs 20 recharge and to make a call to a number given to recharge Rs 20. While recharging she filled out details of her debit card like CVV number, expiry date and others. The caller then asked her that he did not have the UTS number regarding the completion of the Rs 20 recharge and asked to make payment from another bank account. She followed the instruction and did Rs 20 recharge from another bank account with the debit card.

However, soon after putting all the details of both debit cards details, a total of five transactions were made from both debit cards and Rs 96,400 was transferred. She received multiple messages about the transactions and realized the fraud.

She approached the APMC police station and registered a case under section 420 of IPC and 66c and 66 d of the IT Act. The police started the investigation.