 Indore: Mayor Seeks Quashing Of FIR Against Two Students For Helping Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Mayor Seeks Quashing Of FIR Against Two Students For Helping Injured

Indore: Mayor Seeks Quashing Of FIR Against Two Students For Helping Injured

Urges HC to allow use of govt vehicles during medical emergency

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav moved a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking quashing of a case against two students, who rushed an ailing vice chancellor of a private university to hospital in a judge’s vehicle sans permission and prayed for the court’s order for use of government and protocol vehicles in cases of medical emergency if ambulance’s arrival is delayed.

A case of robbery and dacoity was registered against the duo in Gwalior as they had alighted the ailing VC at Gwalior railway station and rushed him to hospital in the judge’s vehicle without taking permission.

Bhargav appeared before the division bench of Justice Rohit Arya and Justice BK Dwivedi in virtual mode and urged for quashing of the FIR against the students stating that their intention was good and their move was a lesson to the society.

He said that the court should issue such guidelines in which vehicles deployed in protocol and government duty can be used (if there is delay in arrival of ambulance) so that the best medical facilities can be provided quickly at the bus stand and railway stations.

Justice Arya hailed the Mayor for raising a cause concerning humanity. ‘We appreciate the cause but remedial measures are required to be taken at both the petitioner’s and respondent ends to ensure that humanity is protected at any level,’ the judge said.

The court issued notices to all departments concerned asking them to present their views and suggestions on the PIL. Instructions were also given to make the Central government and railway ministry respondents in the petition.

Read Also
Indore Zoo To Get Zebras Today
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Restaurant Owner Killed, Another Youth Injured After Being Hit By School Bus

Indore: Restaurant Owner Killed, Another Youth Injured After Being Hit By School Bus

Indore: Three Arrested For Robbing Sand Trader Of ₹60,000

Indore: Three Arrested For Robbing Sand Trader Of ₹60,000

Indore: Red Cross Gives ₹1.44L Financial Assistance During Jansunvai At Collector Office

Indore: Red Cross Gives ₹1.44L Financial Assistance During Jansunvai At Collector Office

Indore: Kanh & Saraswati To Be Pollution Free By 2028

Indore: Kanh & Saraswati To Be Pollution Free By 2028

Indore: Delegation Of 80 Officials To Go To Delhi To Receive Cleanliness Award

Indore: Delegation Of 80 Officials To Go To Delhi To Receive Cleanliness Award