Indore: Mayor Seeks Quashing Of FIR Against Two Students For Helping Injured

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav moved a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking quashing of a case against two students, who rushed an ailing vice chancellor of a private university to hospital in a judge’s vehicle sans permission and prayed for the court’s order for use of government and protocol vehicles in cases of medical emergency if ambulance’s arrival is delayed.

A case of robbery and dacoity was registered against the duo in Gwalior as they had alighted the ailing VC at Gwalior railway station and rushed him to hospital in the judge’s vehicle without taking permission.

Bhargav appeared before the division bench of Justice Rohit Arya and Justice BK Dwivedi in virtual mode and urged for quashing of the FIR against the students stating that their intention was good and their move was a lesson to the society.

He said that the court should issue such guidelines in which vehicles deployed in protocol and government duty can be used (if there is delay in arrival of ambulance) so that the best medical facilities can be provided quickly at the bus stand and railway stations.

Justice Arya hailed the Mayor for raising a cause concerning humanity. ‘We appreciate the cause but remedial measures are required to be taken at both the petitioner’s and respondent ends to ensure that humanity is protected at any level,’ the judge said.

The court issued notices to all departments concerned asking them to present their views and suggestions on the PIL. Instructions were also given to make the Central government and railway ministry respondents in the petition.