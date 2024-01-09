Indore Zoo To Get Zebras Today |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city zoo will finally witness African zebras on Wednesday at 12 noon which is an addition to more than 1,300 wild animals that it already has. This will make Indore Zoo the first zoo of Madhya Pradesh to have these animals with distinctive black-and-white striped coats.

MiC member Nandkishore Pahadia said that the zoo will receive these animals from Gujarat. ‘Zebras will reach Indore by 12 pm on Wednesday. The zebras are coming from Jamnagar. They will be brought in exchange of white tigers. This will be the pair of zebras,” Pahadia said.

The zoo management has sent a proposal under the animal exchange programme to zoos earlier. In the proposal, the zoo has given a list of animals it has. These include tigers, lions, deer, chitals and jackals. Their number has increased in the zoo so they can easily be given to other zoos.

Earlier too, the zoo administration had planned to bring a zebra three years ago. A proposal for getting the African zebra was sent to Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo of Mumbai and the zoo administration had also got the green signal from the Central Zoo Authority under animal exchange programme for the transfer. However, the exchange could not materialise at that time due to Covid.

Animals have been brought to the zoo many times under animal exchange programme. Five tigers and six lions were given to Jamnagar Zoo. In return, more than 245 exotic birds and animals of more than 80 species have been brought from there. These include snakes, macaws, iguanas, turtles, pocket monkeys, finches, canines, lory and other birds.