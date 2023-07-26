Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of ₹2.22 Cr Development Work  

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the series of development work being done around the city, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav performed a collective bhoomi pujan of development work worth Rs 2.22 crore on Tuesday at Sarvsampann Nagar under which several roads will be made in the city.

Bhargav performed bhoomi pujan of road concretisation at a cost of Rs 44.38 lakh of the road in front of St Raphael School and Anand Heritage near Bicholi Mardana Mata Mandir Badiyakima Road.

Along with this, road cementation work of Kutir Mohalla and the street near Bicholi Hapsi Main Road-Government School at a cost of Rs 24.82 lakh will be undertaken and a drainage line will be put in at a cost of Rs 34.22 lakh. Also, roads at a cost of Rs 49.59 lakh will be made in Sarvsampann Nagar and areas near it.

Along with this, a resolution was also taken to make Indore number 1 in the cleanliness survey for the seventh consecutive time.

