 Indore Bar Association Places Several Demands Before CM
Indore Bar Association Places Several Demands Before CM

They also demanded that incentive paid to young lawyers should be increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 09:41 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a letter to the Chief Minister, the advocates of Indore Bar Association have reminded that he had promised that family of deceased advocates would get Rs 5 lakh as compensation. They also demanded that incentive paid to young lawyers should be increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000.

Indore Bar Association president Gopal Kacholiya said, “It was decided that Rs 2.5 lakh will be given by State Bar Association and same amount shall be given by the state government. As of now, only Rs 1 lakh is given by government,” he added.

He said that the state government should introduce Advocate Protection Act to protect advocates.

