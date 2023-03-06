e-Paper Get App
Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav appeals for eco-friendly Holika Dahan

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 12:17 AM IST
Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor of the cleanest city in the country, Pushyamitra Bhargav has appealed to the citizens to opt for eco-friendly Holika Dahan.

“Use cow dung cake and gocast, which produce lesser smoke than wood logs, for Holika Dahan,” the mayor has urged Holika Dahan organising committees.

Bhargav said that the city has been clinching the cleanest city tag for the past six times in a row. Now, we are working to improve the quality of air in the city. “If cow dung cake and gocast would be used for Holika Dahan then air pollution will be comparatively very low,” he added.

Holika Dahan should be done at safe distance from power lines

The power distribution company has appealed that Holika Dahan should be done at a sufficient distance from the power lines. West Discom managing director AmitTomar said that if Holika Dahan is done beneath the power lines then the cables can melt or break. “Similarly, Holika Dahan near the transformer can cause a fire. To avoid such a situation, Holika Dahan should be done at a safe distance from power lines and transformers,” he added. 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

