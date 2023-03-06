Madhya Pradesh: Indore Development Authority floats tender for 10,000 capacity convention centre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly two months after the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas, in which all the guests could not be accommodated at the venue because of space constraints, the Indore Development Authority floated a tender on Saturday for the biggest convention centre in the State which will have a capacity of 10,000 people.

During the PBD held in Indore, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had expressed regret when a few guests were not able to attend the programme due to space crunch at the private convention centre.

IDA officials said that the tender has been floated and bidders are invited to submit their bids. IDA will open the bids in the upcoming months and thereafter issue the tender.

The land earmarked for the auditorium project falls under Scheme Number 172 which is on the Indore-Depalpur Road along the Super Corridor.

“The land is very close to the airport and it is also located close to the junction near the Bombay-Agra Road via Super Corridor and the stretch that goes to Rajasthan and Gujrat via Dhar,” said IDA officials.

The convention centre with a capacity of ten thousand people was approved by the IDA in the board meeting held last month.

The convention centre will be built on 17 hectares of land situated on the Super Corridor instead of 10 hectares as planned earlier.

At the conclusion of the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention and Investor Summit held in January, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced the development of a convention centre in the city with a seating capacity of ten thousand.