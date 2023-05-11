Indore: Mayor pulls up officials over negligence in cleanliness work

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inspects cleanliness measures in different colonies on Wednesday morning. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As field inspection under Swachh Survekshan-2023 draws closer, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Wednesday carried out inspections in different wards and reprimanded officials on finding that cleanliness work is not up to the mark in the city.

In the morning, the Mayor went to ward number 82, 83 and 84 under zone number 14 and 15. During the inspection, IMC health department in-charge Ashwini Shukla, additional commissioner Siddharth Jain, and other officials accompanied Bhargav.

Bhargav first started inspection from Footi Kothi Square and found garbage lying on the road divider and the green belt. He then went on to inspect Sudama Nagar, Gopur Square, Chanakyapuri Square, Jeevan Nagar, Dwarkapuri, Gumasta Nagar etc.

He found garbage lying on road dividers, area reserved for green belts and on open plots.

He pulled up officials for negligence in cleanliness work saying that they should be ready to face action if garbage management is not done properly.

Bhargav clarified that this was not mere talk, but that he would take strict action against them. He stated that the cleanest city tag is Indore’s pride, and there would be no compromise on that front.

The mayor asked officials to run a drive to ensure cleanliness and hygiene in the city ahead of Swachh Survekshan-2023.