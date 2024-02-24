Indore: Mayor Kesari Wrestling Competition To Be Held On Mats This Year

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Kesari Wrestling Competition, which will be held at Chhota Nehru Stadium from March 7 to March 10, aims to promote Indian traditional sports and will feature male and female wrestlers competing on mats of international standards.

In a review meeting chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, preparations to be done for the competition were discussed with prominent gymnasiums and senior wrestlers on Friday.

Bhargava highlighted the importance of continuing the tradition, stating that this year's competition will adhere to international standards with matches conducted on mats instead of the traditional dangal soil.

He expressed his gratitude for the support received from senior wrestlers in the previous year's competition and emphasised the significance of connecting the youth with traditional sports. The budget allocation for the Mayor Kesari Wrestling Competition reflects the commitment to organising a successful and engaging event, he added.

MiC member Nandkishore Pahadia, emphasising the promotion of traditional sports, stated that the competition would bring together wrestlers from prestigious gymnasiums across the city, state, and country. The selected winners will receive rewards, encouraging the participation of maximum wrestlers.

As the city gears up for this grand sporting spectacle, discussions are underway to invite the chief minister, who currently serves as the president of the Wrestling Association, to participate in the event, adding to the prestige of the Mayor Kesari Wrestling Competition.