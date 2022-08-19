Indore: Mayor holds meeting on single-use plastic ban

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, on Thursday, held a meeting with the officials of the disposal manufacturers and association members regarding the ban on the production, transportation, storage, distribution, sale and use of banned single-use plastic.

Bhargav said that, according to the instructions of the government, single-use plastic had been banned as plastic was harmful for human life. So, the aim is to make Indore city free of single-use plastic. He said that if single-use plastic is sold, challans would be drawn up by the corporation. He instructed the officials to mention on the challan why the action was being taken. Along with this, the mayor also instructed the officers to talk to the traders with respect and explain to them the proceedings. He said that apart from not using banned single-use plastic, the residents of the city were constantly being made aware of other alternatives to plastic. In this regard, steel utensils were being used in place of plastic at Chhappan Dukan, Scheme No. 54, Sarafa and other chaat-chaupatis.

