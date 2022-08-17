Indore: HC orders IMC to put up safety signs for roadwork

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed Indore Municipal Corporation to put up safety signs in places where work on roads is going on.

A division Bench, comprising justice Vivek Rusia and justice Amar Nath Kesharwani, issued the ruling on a public interest litigation filed by Mahendra Singh Thakur through advocate Chiranjeev Saboo.

Through his petition, the petitioner informed the court that the road infrastructure of the entire city of Indore was in bad shape due to potholes and cracks on the road surfaces. Saboo said that roads were being dug up in the state due to works started by the corporation.

Counsel for petitioner Saboo submitted that IMC be either directed to complete the work expeditiously or put up safety signboards where work is in progress in order to avoid accidents.

The court noted that it is correct that where the work is going on, some safety signs should be provided in order to prevent accidents during the day and night. The court disposed of the petition with a direction to IMC to look into the grievances of the petitioner and do what was required.