e-Paper Get App

Indore: HC orders IMC to put up safety signs for roadwork

A division Bench, comprising justice Vivek Rusia and justice Amar Nath Kesharwani, issued the ruling on public interest litigation filed by Mahendra Singh Thakur through advocate Chiranjeev Saboo.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed Indore Municipal Corporation to put up safety signs in places where work on roads is going on.

A division Bench, comprising justice Vivek Rusia and justice Amar Nath Kesharwani, issued the ruling on a public interest litigation filed by Mahendra Singh Thakur through advocate Chiranjeev Saboo.

Through his petition, the petitioner informed the court that the road infrastructure of the entire city of Indore was in bad shape due to potholes and cracks on the road surfaces. Saboo said that roads were being dug up in the state due to works started by the corporation.

Counsel for petitioner Saboo submitted that IMC be either directed to complete the work expeditiously or put up safety signboards where work is in progress in order to avoid accidents.

The court noted that it is correct that where the work is going on, some safety signs should be provided in order to prevent accidents during the day and night. The court disposed of the petition with a direction to IMC to look into the grievances of the petitioner and do what was required.

Read Also
Indore: Intermittent rain keeps city weather pleasant; total rainfall record reaches over 836 mm
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: HC orders IMC to put up safety signs for roadwork

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, August 18, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, August 18, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Watch: Opposition raises slogans against Shinde govt before start of monsoon session

Watch: Opposition raises slogans against Shinde govt before start of monsoon session

Navi Mumbai: Lucky winners of precautionary doses get awards on August 15

Navi Mumbai: Lucky winners of precautionary doses get awards on August 15

Large explosion hits mosque in Kabul, killing at least 30 people: Report

Large explosion hits mosque in Kabul, killing at least 30 people: Report

Yediyurappa appointed to top BJP panel ahead of Karnataka polls, Bommai dropped

Yediyurappa appointed to top BJP panel ahead of Karnataka polls, Bommai dropped
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes