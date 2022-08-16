Indore: Intermittent rain keeps city weather pleasant; total rainfall record reaches over 836 mm

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While Indore had to settle for intermittent rainfall on Tuesday when an alert of moderate-to-heavy rainfall was sounded, officials of the Regional Meteorological Department forecast that there were no chances of heavy rainfall in the city for the next four days.

The city had received about 20 mm rainfall from Monday morning, including about 4.4 mm rainfall recorded throughout the day on Tuesday. The total rainfall of the season has reached 836.1 mm (32.9 inches) so far. Met officials said the conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days and the city would continue to witness light showers with a partly cloudy sky.

The rain, which started on Monday night, continued to lash the city intermittently on Tuesday. Residents woke up to dark clouds and could not see sunshine for the past two days. The drop in the day temperature, coupled with rain, provided relief to the people, making the weather pleasant.

The rain also brought smiles to the faces of residents due to the long weekend, but mud on the under-construction roads at various places posed problems for commuters. However, with the pleasant weather, citizens got enough reasons to go on long drives in the evening.

“A new low-pressure area will be generated over the Bay of Bengal on August 19 and its effect will be seen from August 20. However, Indore will witness moderate-to-heavy rainfall between August 21 and 23,” senior meteorologist at the IMD’s Bhopal centre Ved Prakash Singh said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 24.1 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.7 degrees Celsius, which were 5 degrees and 1 degree below normal, respectively.

AQI remains ‘Green’ in city

With the spell of winds and rainfall in the city, the air quality index of the city dropped to 42 on Monday.

‘An AQI level of 42 is good and shows the green mark in the records. The continuous rainfall has helped the pollutants settle down and similar conditions will prevail during the next few spells of rainfall in the city,’ environmentalist and former chief chemist of the MP Pollution Control Board Dr DK Wagela said.