Indore: IIM-Asia University sign MoU, aims to explore joint, dual degree prog

IIM Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Adding yet another name to the list of collaborations, IIM Indore has signed an MoU with Asia University, Taiwan. The MoU was signed by Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, and Prof Jeffery JP Tsai, President, Asia University, Taiwan.

Sharing details about this association, Prof Rai said that this MoU aims to explore joint and dual degree programmes that benefit the students on both ends. ‘We at IIM Indore are delighted to collaborate with Asia University, Taiwan.'

IIM Indore’s mission is to develop socially conscious leaders, managers, and entrepreneurs. This goes in line with the motto of Asia University – to cultivate global citizens who have both professional and humanistic qualities, good character, and attitude’, he said.

He noted that the collaboration would offer a platform for student and faculty exchange and exchange of research and educational data to be used for educational and training purposes. ‘We look forward to inviting scholars and students to participate in academic activities such as exhibitions, lectures, conferences, symposia, and workshops,’ he said.

Prof. Tsai expressed his delight over joining hands with IIM Indore. ‘We are pleased to collaborate with IIM Indore, a premier B-school in India with three prestigious international accreditations. This association will focus on facilitating the exchange of experiences and opinions for mutual benefit. We also plan to promote activities of joint research in the field of common interest’, he said.

The MoU will be valid for five years.