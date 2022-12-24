Indore: Mayor Bhargav expresses condolences on the death of IMC sub-inspector; hands over Rs 1.25 lakh cheque to deceased's family

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava expressed his condolences on the death of sub-inspector of Indore Municipal Corporation Shivjit Shinde on Saturday. Shinde, who was posted as sub-inspector of Indore Municipal Corporation Zone No. 16, had died due to an accident on Friday.

Bhargav reached Shinde’s residence at Kulkarni Nagar to pay his respects to the deceased. The Mayor also handed over a cheque of Rs.1.25 lakh and death certificate to Shinde’s son Dheeraj. While consoling the deceased’s family members, the Mayor said, “Indore Municipal Corporation and I are with you”.

Mayor in council members Nandkishore Pahadia, Jeetu Yadav, Rajesh Udawat, Ashwini Shukla and others were also present on the occasion.

Read Also Indore: 2 get 10 years imprisonment for firing at cops