e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Mayor Bhargav expresses condolences on the death of IMC sub-inspector; hands over Rs 1.25 lakh cheque to deceased's family

Indore: Mayor Bhargav expresses condolences on the death of IMC sub-inspector; hands over Rs 1.25 lakh cheque to deceased's family

Bhargav reached Shinde’s residence at Kulkarni Nagar to pay his respects to the deceased. The Mayor also handed over a cheque of Rs.1.25 lakh and death certificate to Shinde’s son Dheeraj.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav | FP Photo
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava expressed his condolences on the death of sub-inspector of Indore Municipal Corporation Shivjit Shinde on Saturday. Shinde, who was posted as sub-inspector of Indore Municipal Corporation Zone No. 16, had died due to an accident on Friday.

Bhargav reached Shinde’s residence at Kulkarni Nagar to pay his respects to the deceased. The Mayor also handed over a cheque of Rs.1.25 lakh and death certificate to Shinde’s son Dheeraj. While consoling the deceased’s family members, the Mayor said, “Indore Municipal Corporation and I are with you”.

Mayor in council members Nandkishore Pahadia, Jeetu Yadav, Rajesh Udawat, Ashwini Shukla and others were also present on the occasion.

Read Also
Indore: 2 get 10 years imprisonment for firing at cops
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Music teacher booked for sexually abusing 15-year-old student

Madhya Pradesh: Music teacher booked for sexually abusing 15-year-old student

Indore: Mayor Bhargav expresses condolences on the death of IMC sub-inspector; hands over Rs 1.25...

Indore: Mayor Bhargav expresses condolences on the death of IMC sub-inspector; hands over Rs 1.25...

SHED REMOVAL: Breather for industries

SHED REMOVAL: Breather for industries

Indore Sports Update: Karnataka’s Keerthana wins junior girls billiards title

Indore Sports Update: Karnataka’s Keerthana wins junior girls billiards title

Indore: 2 Mumbai men held for lodging fake robbery complaint 

Indore: 2 Mumbai men held for lodging fake robbery complaint 