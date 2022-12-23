Indore: 2 get 10 years imprisonment for firing at cops

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The court on Friday sentenced two history sheeters to ten years of imprisonment for opening fire on police in 2012 while being arrested. One policeman was injured.

Additional public prosecutor Dinesh Khandelwal said that the court of Virender Kumar, VII district & additional sessions judge sentenced convict Suraj Pardi (63) and Karan Pardi(27), while their accomplice Pawan Pardi (25) is absconding.

Khandelwal said that on June 9, 2012, a team of police reached a place near Ralamandal for arresting the three accused.

When the police asked them to surrender, they started firing, and ASI Ramveer Singh got injured in his arm.

The police also fired in retaliation, and while one of the accused, Karan, ran away, Suraj got shot in the leg and was arrested. Police later arrested Karan, but the third accomplice, Pawan, is still absconding.