Indore: Mayor Bhargav And Municipal Commissioner Flag-off

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and municipal commissioner Harshika Singh flagged-off the "Walk for G20" event for the promotion of the upcoming G20 conference in Indore on Sunday. The walk started from Chappan Dukan, passed through Jainwala Chowk, Race Course Road, and Lanthan Chowk, to finally conclude at the same place.

“G20 Summit would witness the participation of ministers from various countries who will discuss labor and employment. Indore has been chosen as the host city, and it is our responsibility to extend a warm welcome to the delegates”, Bhargava said. He also appealed to the citizens to increase greenery in the city and announced a mega tree plantation drive on July 17, coinciding with Hariyali and Somvati Amavasya.

“The purpose of "Walk for G20" was to create awareness among citizens about G20”, said Singh.

Over 500 youths registered online for the event, along with various organisations.

After the conclusion of the Walk for G20 at Chappan, the youth joined the "Environment Friend Campaign" by participating in the tree plantation drive on July 17, and took an oath to plant one tree each and contribute to environmental conservation.

