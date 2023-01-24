Indore: Mayor announces ₹3 lakh ex-gratia to family of labourer who died during sewer chamber construction

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the next of kin of the labourer, who died in an accident while construction of a sewerage chamber, on Tuesday. The mayor also announced a sum of Rs 50 thousand each as compensation for the other two labourers who were injured during the accident.

Along with the announcement of financial assistance, Bhargav also expressed deep condolences over the unfortunate incident.

The accident happened during the construction of a sewer chamber near Madhumilan intersection on Monday. During the construction, three labourers fell into the 25 ft deep pit due to a mudslide at the site. Immediately after the accident, arrangements were made to pull the labourers out, but one of them had already died on the spot. The other two labourers were taken to hospital where they are being treated.

Orders issued to take strict action against the guilty

On receiving the information of the incident, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, sent waterworks in-charge Abhishek Sharma immediately to the spot. He also issued orders to investigate the incident and take strict action against those who are found guilty.