Indore: March to remain comparatively cooler, heat wave occurrence to rise end-May

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While fluctuations in the day temperature have continued for the past one week, the weatherman has forecast that the initial phase of summer will remain cooler compared to that in the previous years. The day temperature will remain close to normal, while the night temperature will remain below normal for most days.

However, the last phase of the season will bring spells of heat wave in Indore division with higher occurrence than the normal, thanks to the La Nina effect.

According to a senior scientist of the Indian Meteorological Department, Bhopal, Dr Ved Prakash Singh, “Currently, La Niña conditions prevail over the equatorial Pacific region. La Niña is likely to weaken during the northern hemisphere spring season and reach (El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral conditions during the second quarter of 2022. At present, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are present over the Indian Ocean and the latest Monsoon Mission-Coupled Forecasting System (MMCFS) forecast indicates that the neutral IOD conditions are likely to continue during the northern hemisphere spring and summer seasons.”

He added that, due to the above conditions, the night temperature in March would remain lower than normal, while the day temperature will also hover around normal, that is, the month would remain cooler. However, La Nina would remain neutral in the second half of the season due to which the southern part of the state, mainly Indore division, would see a high occurrence of heat wave conditions in the second fortnight of May while the northern part of the state would remain calm.

Dr Singh added that chances of thunderstorms without rain were high in the Indore region in April-May due to diversity in conditions on the northern plains.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 10:12 AM IST