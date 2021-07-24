Indore: Many students will have to take provisional admissions in LLM

Indore: Students of law colleges under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya will have to take provisional admissions in the LLM course this year, courtesy Covid-19 that delayed LLB and BA-LLB final semester examinations. Normally, the final semester examinations of the law courses are conducted in April and the results are declared by mid-June, so that students wishing to do LLM can apply for admission granted through centralised online admission counselling by the department of higher education (DHE).

But, this year, due to the Covid-19 second wave, the law course examinations could not be held. As the number of Covid-19 cases dedclined, the Bar Council of India, in the last week of June, allowed universities to decide the format of the examinations after studying the Covid-19 situation in their respective areas. But the university was busy with the examinations of traditional courses.

Examination controller Ashesh Tiwari said they had scheduled the LLB and BA-LLB final semester examinations from August 24. Registration for admission in LLM will start on August 1 and the first round of counselling will be over by mid-August. When LLB and BA-LLB student will be appearing for their final examinations, registration for the second round would be underway.

The university said they would declare the LLB and BA-LLB final semesters by September 10 just days before the commencement of the final round of counselling that would be at the college level. So, students will have no choice but to take admission on the basis of their previous semester examination percentage.

‘Admission on merit’

"Students whose final semester exam results are awaited can be granted admission in the LLM course on the basis of all their previous semesters. When their results are out, their final merit will be made during college-level counselling. Confirmation of their admission will depend upon their merit," Dr Suresh Silawat, Indore division additional director (higher education), said.