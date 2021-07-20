Indore: Common entrance test registration starts for admissions in 41 courses of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The much-awaited registration window for common entrance test (CET) of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) for admission in as many as 41 professional courses opened at about 12 noon on Tuesday.

The window will remain open till August 9. The registration can be done through website www.davv.nta.ac.in. The details of eligibility, procedure for filing application form, number of seats, test centres, fee structure etc will be available on website. The CET is a national-level exams, which is conducted in 25 cities every year.

This year, admission in CET will be done in as many as 31 courses offered by around a dozen teaching departments. The departments participating in CET includes Institute of Management Studies, International Institute of Professional Studies, Educational Multimedia Research Centre, School of Law, School of Economics, School of Commerce, School of Data Science and Planning, School of Chemistry, School of Mathematics, School of Pharmacy, School of Journalism and Mass Communication, School of Electronics and School of Social Sciences.