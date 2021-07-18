Indore: Common entrance test registration period shrinks due to delay in notification, students to get less time to register for DAVV courses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students looking forward to taking admission in professional courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV)’s teaching departments are going to get less time to register for common entrance test (CET) this year. The reason is delay in release of CET-2021 notification.

For last 10 days, the university has been trying to issue notification but could not do it as its application form, admission brochure etc were not in accordance of National Testing Agency, to whom DAVV has given contract to conduct this year’s entrance exam. DAVV is doing compliance of things as per requirement of NTA due to which delay in release of CET notification is occurring. This delay, however, has reduced duration of CET registration window from initially planned five week to three weeks.

“Now, we will not be in a position to give more than three weeks to students for registering for CET,” said a CET committee member wishing anonymity. CET committee coordinator Dr Kanhaiya Ahuja said registration window will open in a day or two. He said shrinking of duration won’t hit the number of registrations.