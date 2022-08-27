Indore: Many doubts on GST cleared at workshop

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chartered accountant, Sunil G Khandelwal has said that by issuing a circular, the government has clarified on various controversial topics related to GST. Real estate businessmen heaved a sigh of relief when the clarification said that there will be no tax liability on selling the plot by developing it.

Khandelwal was addressing a workshop organised jointly by the Tax Practitioners Association and the Indore branch of Chartered Accountants. The subject of the workshop was clarification notifications and circulars issued recently under GST.

Khandelwal analysed the clarifications given on topics like toll charges, tax rate on ice cream parlour, and exemption on issuance of certificates or forms from students by educational institutions.

Khandelwal said that on August 17, a detailed discussion was also held on the guidelines issued by the government regarding arrest, summons etc. to the departmental officers. He said that many times only one arrest memo is issued for three to four persons which is wrong.

The arrest memo should be different for everyone. It is necessary to take care of the health of the person being arrested. A woman can be searched or arrested only by a woman.

In relation to summons he explained that the government has given guidelines that before the summons, efforts should be made to get information only through general notice. In some specific cases, summons should be issued only if the taxpayer does not provide the information even after repeatedly asking for it. Also, summons should be issued to the managing director or other higher officials of the company only if they are personally engaged in that transaction.

Earlier Shailendra Solanki, president of Tax Practitioners Association, said that it is necessary to understand the notification and circular issued under GST in its true meaning. Both the taxpayer and the tax advisor will be aware of these continuous changes, only then will the compliance be done in the true sense.

The programme was conducted by JP Saraf. A large number of consultants, chartered accountants and advocates were present in the programme.