Indore: Arrival-departure timing of three trains changed; 4 trains going to J&K cancelled, 1 regulated

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Railways is changing the arrival-departure timings of three city bound trains from September 2.

According to official information Train No. 14116 Prayagraj-Mhow express will arrive at the city railway station at 8.35 am and depart for Mhow at 8.45 am.

Train No. 09390 Ratlam-Mhow Special DEMU train will reach Laxmibai Nagar at 9.02 am and depart at 9.04 am and reach the city railway station at 9.15 am and depart at 09.20 am. It will reach Rajendra Nagar at 9.35 am and depart at 9.36 am.

4 trains going to J&K cancelled, 1 regulated

Owing to the development of freight satellite station near Bari Brahman station of Firozpur division of Northern Railway, the operation 4 trains from the city have been cancelled and 2 are regulated. According to official information Train No. 22941 Indore-Udhampur Express will be cancelled on September 5. Similarly, the operation of Train No. 22942 Udhampur-Indore Express will be cancelled on September 7. The operation of Train No. 12919 Mhow-Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra Express will be cancelled on 10th, 11th & 12th September. Operation of Train No. 12920 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Mhow Express will be cancelled on 12, 13 and 14 September.

The operation of train No. 12920 Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Mhow Express departing from Katra on August 31 will depart 45 minutes late from Katra and on September 7 and 9 will depart by 85 minutes late.