Indore: Bhoomi pujan of Central India’s first toy cluster today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The bhoomi pujan of Central India’s first toy cluster, which is being developed in the Rau industrial area, will take place on Saturday. As per the expression of interest (EOI) investment of about Rs 80 cr is likely to be made here and over 3000 jobs are likely to be created.

Chief Minister Shirvaj Singh Chouhan will perform the bhoomi pujan, official sources informed. The cluster is being developed on the call of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called upon the local entrepreneurs to manufacture toys in the country itself. Most of the development work of the cluster is almost completed.

‘The toy cluster is coming up on 3.5 hectare owned by District Industrial Centre (DIC) in Rau’s industrial area. Earlier, in 2013 the land was kept reserved for developing an IT Park. Later, the location of the proposed IT Park shifted to Simhasa, and since then the developed land which has 20 industrial plots, was lying vacant. Keeping in mind the call of PM Modi, the proposal about developing a toy cluster on this land was presented by the local toy manufacturers in a discussion held with IT Minister Omprakash Saklecha in 2020. It was decided that the cluster will be developed as per the policy of Government of India, said Sunil Gureja, secretary of Indore Toy Manufacturers Association while talking to this correspondent.

Senior industrialist of the toy sector, Gureja said that as per the policy of GoI, a cluster can be formed through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). Thus a SPV was formed in 2021 as ‘Indore International Toy Cluster’, wherein also I have been nominated as secretary. Following the approval of the cluster in 2020 by the State Cabinet, the allotment of all the 20 plots of the cluster have been made, which are available in size of 6000 sq. feet to 12,000 sq. feet. He expressed hope that the production of the toys from the cluster would start in the next 3 years.