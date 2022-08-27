e-Paper Get App

Indore: Sophie promotes her latest single ‘Gori Hai’ in city

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 12:02 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Sophie Choudry arrived at Inox Nexus Central Mall on Friday to promote her latest single 'Gori Hai'. The event is a part of India tour by Freakout Entertainment.

Talking about the single, Sophie says, "I have always had a special love for nineties tunes, and with 'Gori Hai'. I got an opportunity to bring back the magic of those days in a modern way. It was a thrilling experience to compose this song and I am very curious to see the reaction of the fans to this single."

While Sophie's love for the nineties is well known on social media, the sizzling beats of 'Gori Hai' are rocking the internet. The track was launched by Varun Dhawan on Instagram Live with Sophie.

