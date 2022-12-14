e-Paper Get App
Indore: Mandous gone; chill out of closet

*Drizzle, cold wind pull down day temp

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 12:14 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A warm night, hazy morning, cloudy weather, spells of drizzle and cold winds. Indore witnessed these spells in this order on Tuesday. Drizzling and light showers occurred in many parts of the city on Tuesday… As a result, the weather conditions took a sudden U-turn!

The cloudy weather had pushed up the night temperature on Monday by 8 degrees Celsius above the normal but by Tuesday morning, the temperature was two degrees Celsius below the normal temperature.

Moreover, officials of the regional meteorological department forecast similar conditions in the city on Wednesday but the night temperature would drop by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius from Wednesday night onwards.

“The change in the weather was impacted by the advent of cyclone Mandous, which made landfall in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu on Friday. Moisture incursion took place due to the cyclone which turned the weather gloomy. Many districts are witnessing rainfall and similar conditions will prevail for a day,” Met Department officials said.

The officials also added that a spell of chill will return to the city after the sky gets clear while the city mornings will also remain foggy for the next two days. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.4 degrees Celsius, eight degrees Celsius above normal.

Wind pattern changes

Denizens woke up to a hazy morning with calm winds due to which the temperature remained high and itchy. However, the sudden change in weather had caught several people unaware as they had left their homes without adequate winter protection.

The wind pattern on Wednesday evening changed and the city was in the grip of icy cold winds.

Fluctuation in weather in last one week

Date                          Maximum temp (in degrees Celsius)                  Minimum temp (in degrees

Celsius)

Dec 13                          25.5                                                                     -----

Dec 12                          28.7                                                                    19.4

Dec 11                         28.8                                                                     19.2

Dec 10                       26.8                                                                      13.5

Dec 09                        25.4                                                                      11.5

Dec 08                         25.2                                                                     11.0

Dec 07                        25.5                                                                      10.1

