Indore-Mandleshwar bus driver found drunk, bus seized

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the death of 24 passengers in a bus accident in Khargone on Tuesday, local authorities swung into action and checked the documents of passenger buses running on different routes in the city on Wednesday. During the checking drive, the traffic management police caught a bus driver driving in an inebriated condition. His bus was seized and the passengers were sent by another bus.

The traffic police checked 258 buses of different routes during the drive.

A team of traffic subedar Brijraj Ajnar led by ACP (traffic) Sunil Sharma was checking the buses at Madhumilan Square. The police officers checked the documents of a bus running between Indore and Mandleshwar and found that the driver was in an inebriated condition.

The driver named Bheru Singh initially denied that he had consumed liquor but the officers checked using a breath analyser and found that he was drunk. After that, the traffic police seized the bus and sent the passengers to their destination on another bus. The passengers appreciated the work done by the police officers.

Bus driver changed route after seeing police officers

A team led by ACP (traffic) Basant Kaul was deployed at Star Square to check the buses.

During the drive, the officers found that a bus driver, after seeing policemen, had changed the route of his bus and drove towards Saikripa Colony. ACP Kaul stopped the bus and collected a fine of Rs 2000 from the driver.

Another bus was found running in the wrong direction near an under bridge on Bypass Road.

When ACP Kaul received information about the same, he took action against the driver and collected a fine of Rs 3,500 from him.