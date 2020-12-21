Indore: Manan, Sourish, Parkaram reach pre-quarterfinals of Puneet Agarwal Memorial second state-level tennis tournament

Indore: Manan Lavlani, Sourish Singh and Parakaram Bakiwala (boys-18) made into the pre-quarterfinals of the Puneet Agarwal Memorial second MP state-level ranking tennis tournament being played at Indore Tennis Club on Monday.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Dr Pawankumar Sharma, Commissioner Indore. On this occasion, Anil Mahajan, Anil Dhupar, BS Chhabra and Arjun Dhupar were also present. The program was conducted by Sajid Lodi.

The winners in different categories are:

Boys-18 (first round) - Manan Lavlani, Sourish Singh, Prakaram Bakiwala and Vaibhav Chivade.

Boys-12 (first round) Kanishak Kathuria, Rehan Pasa, Ganesh Swami.

Girls-14 (first round) Nivya Rao, Anandita Hingorani.