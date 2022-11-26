Indore: Man who threatened to kill RaGa, carry out blasts in city, gets bail

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 69-year-old Sikh who was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sending a letter threatening to carry out blasts in city if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra halted at Khalsa stadium got bail from a local court on Friday.

In the same letter, he also threatened to kill Gandhi and former CM Kamal Nath. The accused, Dayal Singh alias Daya Singh, was arrested from a tea stall at Nagda in the Ujjain district on Thursday, police officials said.

The accused was charged under Sections 506 and 507 of IPC. In the court, the accused’s counsel argued that the accused is booked under bailable sections. Counsel also gave the reference of Supreme Court judgment in Arnesh Kumar vs State of Bihar (2014) in which the Supreme Court stated that arrests should be an exception, in cases where the punishment is less than seven years of imprisonment.

Bail was granted on a sum of Rs 10,000 which was not deposited by the accused and he was sent to jail where he will remain till he deposits the amount.

Documents recovered from him disclosed that he was a resident of Ghosiyana locality in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, Juni Indore police station in-charge Yogesh Singh Tomar said. Additional police commissioner (Zone-4) Prashant Choubey said so far they have found no connection between Daya Singh and any Khalistani outfit. Also, he has not lost any relatives in the anti-Sikh riot of 1984. But Singh, who lives like a nomad, does harbour anger about the riots that followed the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, he added.

"Singh is a commerce graduate. His wife died a long time ago, and he has no children. To deal with loneliness, he started travelling. Being a Sikh, it is very easy for him to stay and have meals at gurdwaras in any part of the country," Choubey said.

He had also allegedly threatened Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and some leaders in Madhya Pradesh earlier. The threat letter allegedly sent by Singh was received at Agrawal Sweets at Tower Square, Sapna Sangeeta Road, on November 17.

The Khalsa stadium mentioned in the letter was in the news recently when kirtan singer Manpreet Singh Kanpuri referred to anti-Sikh riots during an event on November 8 and slammed the organisers for felicitating Nath, who has faced allegations in connection with the 1984 violence. Nath has repeatedly rejected allegations of his involvement in the anti-Sikh riots. However, after the threat letter, the venue of the night halt on November 28 where the Bharat Jodo Yatra members were supposed to stay was changed from Khalsa Stadium to Chimanbagh Maidan .

