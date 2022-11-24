Indore: Malwa Marathon in Indore on Dec 18

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ultra runner Sameer Singh will be the star attraction in the Malwa Marathon to be held in Indore on December 18.



Singh, who has been a part of a 10,000-km ultra-race, said, "Running is important for a healthy lifestyle. We want to see a society where we all enjoy a healthy life. I expect all the runners of Indore and Malwa region to be a part of this marathon race."



The marathon is divided into three main categories - Half Marathon (21 km), Open Run (10 km) and Dream Run (5 km).

The winner will get prizes up to Rs 3,36,000, while other winners will be given trophies and certificates. All participants will be given gift hampers through a lucky draw along with medals and certificates.



Talking about the Malwa Marathon 'Daudega Indore' competition, organizer Pushkar Mehta said, "Indore is among the top cities in cleanliness and other such matters. To make exercise a routine in daily schedules of Indoreans, we are organizing this marathon. We believe that residents of Indore and Malwa will hit the streets to make the marathon a success and give the message of health and cleanliness to the country.