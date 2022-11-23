Indore: High Court asks govt to decide on CLC for BEd, MEd in 90 days

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court building |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to decide on an application submitted by a private education institute seeking college-level counselling for filling vacant seats in BEd and MEd courses.

Malwanchal Ashaskiya Shiksha Mahavidhyalalya Sangh president Pandit Rambabu Sharma had filed the petition through his counsel Mitesh Jain stating that seats are still vacant in his college despite six rounds of online counselling.

Unlike other institutes offering traditional and professional courses, the petitioner claimed that private education colleges are not allowed to fill vacant seats in BEd, MEd and other teacher education programmes through CLC.

He also stated that this discrimination is resulting in a huge financial loss for them.

The petitioner stated that he had submitted a representation to the principal secretary (higher education) stating that for the last 10 years they are making representations for conducting the CLC, but to no avail.

Justice Vivek Rusia in his order said “…the decision is liable to be taken whether the private colleges can be permitted to fill their vacant seats by way of CLC. Let the decision be taken by the government on the representation submitted by the petitioner, within a period of 90 days from the date of receipt of certified copy of this order. In case of rejection, a reasoned order be passed.”

With this ruling, the judge disposed of the petition.