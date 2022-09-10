Indore: Man, two other booked for wife’s suicide

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man and two others were booked on Friday after his wife committed suicide in Tejaji Nagar a few days back, police said. The woman was being tortured by the accused for dowry due to which she committed suicide.

According to police, the woman named Pooja ended her life at her parent’s place in Tejaji Nagar area a few days ago. During the investigation, the police came to know that Pooja got married to Rithik of Shujalpur a few years ago. She was being tortured by Rithik, his mother and mother’s sister for dowry and so she had come to her parent’s house in Tejaji Nagar. However, she was depressed and she took such an extreme step. The police have registered a case under the relevant section of the IPC and started a search for the accused.

Woman ends life

A woman named Rani Chouhan, a resident of Scheme Number 78, ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling at her place on Friday. Lasudia police station in charge Santosh Dudhi said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for her suicide could not be established yet. Preliminary investigation revealed that she committed suicide over financial difficulties in the family. The police are taking the statements of her husband and other family members to know the reason for her suicide.

Read Also Indore: Case against four for firing at street dogs