Indore: Case against four for firing at street dogs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Four unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at street dogs using air guns on Friday in Bhanwarkuwan area. A case was registered after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chourasia said “the video shows unidentified men firing shots at street dogs. No canine was injured in the firing.”

Indore unit president of welfare organisation 'People for Animals', Priyanshu Jain said locals had informed him about the firing that took place in Vishnupuri area on Thursday. Activists of the organisation are trying to find out if any animal was injured in the incident, he said.

According to information, the accused were troubled by the presence of dogs in their area and one of the dogs had earlier tried attacking them.