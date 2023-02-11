e-Paper Get App
Indore: Man steals jewellery from relative’s house, arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man who had stolen jewellery from his relative’s house was caught when trying to sell the stolen jewellery at a cheap rate, said police on Friday.

Police said that complainant Lakhan Meena, a resident of Bhagyalakshmi Colony, reported that on February 5, he had gone out of Indore to attend a marriage ceremony with other family members and on February 7, the neighbours informed him that their front door lock was broken.

The complainant informed police that 2 gold necklaces, 2 gold bangles, 1 gold chain, 1 pair of earrings, 1 gold mang tika and 1 pair of silver anklets had been stolen. The stolen jewellery was worth around Rs 5 lakh.

On Friday, police received information that a man was trying to sell stolen goods at a cheap price. A police team was formed and they  reached the location and arrested Kamal Meena (28) along with the stolen jewellery. The accused is a relative of the complainant.

During questioning, he confessed his crime and said that he was aware that the house was empty as everybody in the family had gone to a wedding.

Taking advantage of this, he broke open the door and stole the ornaments.

