 One More Opportunity For Admission In NCTE Courses; Registrations To Open On Wednesday
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreOne More Opportunity For Admission In NCTE Courses; Registrations To Open On Wednesday

One More Opportunity For Admission In NCTE Courses; Registrations To Open On Wednesday

Seat allotments will be made on September 2 and students will have until September 6 to deposit their admission fees

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 12:17 AM IST
article-image
One More Opportunity For Admission In NCTE Courses; Registrations to Open On Wednesday | Representational Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Higher Education (DHE) has released schedule for third additional round of counselling for students seeking admission in NCTE recognised courses such as BEd, MEd, BPEd and MPEd.

Registration for this round opens today, August 27 and will remain active for three days, until August 29. Students will need to complete the application process online through the MPOnline portal. Document verification will take place by August 30, followed by the release of the merit list on September 1.

Seat allotments will be made on September 2 and students will have until September 6 to deposit their admission fees online.

Read Also
Indore's Khajrana Ganesh Temple To Host 10-Day ‘Divya Mahotsav’ For Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 –...
article-image

Currently, there are around 67k seats across the state for teacher education programmes. Despite three online and two rounds of counselling conducted between May 15 and August 14, more than 5,500 seats remain vacant.

FPJ Shorts
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Deploys AI Surveillance For Crowd Safety; Mandal Denies 24-Hour Free Meals, Warns Against VIP Pass Scams
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Deploys AI Surveillance For Crowd Safety; Mandal Denies 24-Hour Free Meals, Warns Against VIP Pass Scams
Navi Mumbai Citizens Question Use Of Artificial Ponds For Ganesh Idol Immersions
Navi Mumbai Citizens Question Use Of Artificial Ponds For Ganesh Idol Immersions
FPJ Exclusive| ISI Plotting Retaliatory Strikes On RSS, Ganesh Utsav: Intel Puts Agencies On High Alert
FPJ Exclusive| ISI Plotting Retaliatory Strikes On RSS, Ganesh Utsav: Intel Puts Agencies On High Alert
Apple Announces iPhone 17 Series Launch Event On September 9: What To Expect
Apple Announces iPhone 17 Series Launch Event On September 9: What To Expect

Following repeated appeals from the Devi Ahilya Private Education College Association, the department approved this additional round to ensure that both institutions and aspiring teachers do not miss out.

Association office-bearers Awadhesh Dave, Abhay Pandey and Sunil Pandya welcomed the decision, stating that students who have already registered in earlier rounds do not need to apply again. They only need to verify their documents to participate in this stage.

Meanwhile, the DHE has also issued a separate order allowing students to change their college, subject, faculty or course. Applications for such transfers or even admission cancellations can be submitted online between August 26 and September 15. Education expert Dr Rajiv Jhalani emphasised that no applications will be accepted after September 15.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mhow-Rewa Special Train To Run Every Saturday

Mhow-Rewa Special Train To Run Every Saturday

Indore: Surgeons On Wheels Herald Medical Revolution

Indore: Surgeons On Wheels Herald Medical Revolution

Indore: Bappa Comes Home With Modaks, Music & Devotion

Indore: Bappa Comes Home With Modaks, Music & Devotion

Indore's Iconic Sarafa Chowpatty Issue Gets Bad In Taste; Bullion Traders Oppose Night Food Market,...

Indore's Iconic Sarafa Chowpatty Issue Gets Bad In Taste; Bullion Traders Oppose Night Food Market,...

Indore's Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Announces Ban On Meat Sale During Key Festivals Including Ganesh...

Indore's Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Announces Ban On Meat Sale During Key Festivals Including Ganesh...