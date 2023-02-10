Indore: Bilateral collaboration between Ethiopia Universities and IIT Indore

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Innovation and Technology, Ethiopia on February 8, 2023 to promote bilateral cooperation with Ethiopian universities. Under this MoU, 46 Ethiopian universities will become partner institutes to promote various academic and research programs.

The MoU was signed by IIT Indore director, Professor Suhas S. Joshi, and Ethiopian State Minister of Innovation and Technology Dr. Bayissa Badada Badassa for a Joint Multidisciplinary International Quality Improvement PhD programme, which will pave the way for student and faculty exchange. Dr. Leta Tesfaye Jule, Member of Parliament, President of Dambi Dollo University, Prof. Krishnaraj Ramaswamy, Principal Scientific Advisor, Ministry of Innovation and technology, Ethiopia and Prof. Avinash Sonawane, Dean, International Relations, IIT Indore were also present.

Officials exchange vision about working of universities

Prof. Joshi informed the Ethiopian delegates about the academic programs, research areas, facilities and vision for the internationalisation of the IIT Indore. Further, he also emphasised the importance of successful collaboration with the Ethiopian universities under the Ministry of Education & Ministry of Innovation and Technology, Ethiopia and the expected collaborative research work. His Excellency Dr. Leta Tesfaye Jule, Member of Parliament, President of Dambi Dollo University informed about various universities and education systems of Ethiopia.

