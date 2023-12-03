Indore: Man, Son Booked For Assaulting Shopkeeper

Representational Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Banganga police registered a case against a man and his son for assaulting a shopkeeper. According to police, one Mohammad Wajid, a resident of Heena Colony, lodged a complaint at the police station stating that accused Shahabuddin had booked some items in his shop. When the accused came with his son for the delivery, he demanded the other item, which led to an argument and the accused thrashed the victim.

Neighbour booked for assaulting woman Indore

A case was registered against a man for assaulting a woman, who lives in his neighbourhood near Dev Dharma water tank. According to Gandhi Nagar police, one Madhubala Chauhan lodged a complaint at the police station stating that her neighbour Neeraj assaulted and abused her when she sat outside his house.

Woman beaten over property dispute

Indore Khajrana police registered a case against a man and his brother for assaulting their cousin. According to police, one Fareeda B, a resident of Samrat Nagar, lodged a complaint at the police station stating that her maternal uncle’s two sons Mohammad Imran and Furkan had beaten her over a property dispute. She had a dispute with them over possession of a house.

Thieves flee with valuables worth lakhs from two houses

Indore Thieves flee with valuables worth lakhs from a house in Annapurna police station area. According to police, one Anmol Saxena, a resident of Sudama Nagar, lodged a complaint at the police station stating that unidentified persons stole valuables worth lakhs from his house. In another incident, one Radha Verma, a resident of Jeet Nagar, lodged a complaint at the police station stating that she went outside for some work when she returned to the house she found that thieves had fled with gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs from her house.

Man booked for hitting a person with tiles

Indore Dwarkapuri police registered a case against a man for hitting a person with tiles. According to police, one Pawan Rawat, a resident of Kundan Nagar, lodged a complaint at the police station stating that accused Rohit hit him with tiles after he stopped him from creating a ruckus in the locality.