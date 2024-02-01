Indore: Man Slits Wife’s Throat In Choithram Mandi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man slit the throat of his wife injuring her critically following an argument in Choithram Mandi premises on Wednesday. It is said that the accused wanted her not to work in the mandi when they had an argument after which the accused slit her throat and he also injured himself. Both of them are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Siyaram Singh Gurjar said that the incident took place at Choithram Mandi premises. The woman was working opposite a shop when her husband Kanchadi Lodhi reached there and told her not to work in the mandi. When the woman did not listen to him, the accused started an argument. Situation turned worse and the accused attacked her with a knife and he also injured himself. The woman sustained severe injury on her throat. The entire incident was captured on CCTV installed there.

After hearing the victim screaming, the people present there gathered at the spot and took them to the hospital. Later the police were informed. It is said that the woman was staying with her parents for a few days.

A case under section 307 of the IPC has been registered against Kanchadi on the complaint of the woman's brother and further investigation is on. Police said that the accused is also undergoing treatment under police custody. Police are trying to record the statement of the woman to know the exact reason behind the incident. Her condition is stated to be out of danger.