Indore: Man Shot In The Back By 2 Bike-Borne Assailants 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man going for work was injured after he was shot in the back by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in Annapurna police station area on Friday morning. The accused could not be identified yet and police are tracing them on the basis of CCTV footage. It is yet not known why the accused targeted the victim, police found the bullet shell from the spot and are probing the case.

According to the police, the injured person has been identified as Deepak Nagar, a resident of Shradhhapuri Colony in Dwarkapuri area. He is a labourer. The incident occurred near Gopur Square around 8 am when he was going on his motorcycle to Choithram Mandi for work. He was taken to the hospital for treatment where he is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger now.

The family members stated that Deepak did not have any enmity with anyone and they are unaware why he has been shot by the accused. He has a wife and four children along with his parents. The police began a probe into the case and are gathering information about the assailants.

Class 10 Student Killed In Road Accident , Truck Driver Killed In Collision

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old boy was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding unknown vehicle in Khajrana police station area late on Thursday night. The incident occurred near Robot Square around 1 am. He had returned from Mahakal temple in Ujjain and had gone for a further late-night ride when he met with the accident. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was identified as Vansh Gawai, a resident of Jagjivan Ram Nagar. He was a student of X standard. The deceased brother Anshul stated that Vansh had gone to Mahakal temple in Ujjain by car with his friends. He returned from there and had come to his brother-in-law’s place at night. He again went for a late-night bike ride with one of his friends.

Vansh was sitting in the pillion seat and near Robot Square a speeding vehicle hit his motorcycle. He sustained severe head injuries and succumbed to it. The police began a probe into the case to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred.

In another incident, a truck driver was killed after his truck collided with another stationery truck in Kshipra police station area on Thursday evening. He sustained severe injuries and succumbed to it at a hospital. The police registered a case against the stationery truck’s driver for negligently parking his truck at the road.

Man Who Had Returned From Rehab Recently Found Dead In House | Representative Image

Man Who Had Returned From Rehab Recently Found Dead In House

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 52-year-old man was found dead at his residence in Kanadiya police station area on Thursday. The reason behind the death is yet not known and police conducted an autopsy to know the cause of the death. According to the police, Shankar Khanderao was brought to the hospital by his family members where he was declared dead.

The family members stated that Shankar was mentally ill and had returned from a rehabilitation centre a few days ago as he was addicted to intoxication. He was alone in the house at the time of the incident and when his wife returned she found him lying on the floor.

The police began a probe into the case to know the cause of death. In another incident, a 50-year-old man was found dead beside the road in Bhanwarkuan police station area on Friday morning.

Police were informed that dial 108 ambulance brought a man who was found lying beside a Petrol Pump on Nemawar road who was later declared dead at the hospital. The reason behind the death could not be known yet and there were no external injuries on his body. The deceased was identified as Pankaj Soni.