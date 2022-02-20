Indore: Man, parents booked for Rs 5L dowry harassment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his parents were booked for harassing his wife for Rs 5 lakh dowry on Saturday. No arrests have been made till the filing of the report.

Women police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma said that a 29-year-old woman has lodged a complaint that she got married to Varun Joshi, a resident of Aerodrome area in June 2021. Then, her father had to bear all the expenses. After a few days of their marriage, her husband and his parents started harassing her over petty issues. Later, they started demanding Rs 5 lakh as dowry. Then, her brother had transferred Rs 25,000 to her sister-in-law’s (husband’s sister) bank account but they still demanded more money. They kicked her out of the house on January 14. Since then, the woman has been residing with her parents in the city.

In another case, a 34-year-old woman registered a case against her husband and three of his family members for dowry harassment. The woman stated in her complaint that she got married to Jwalant Trivedi, a resident of Ahmedabad in July 2021. After a few days of their marriage, her husband and his parents started harassing her for dowry. She is now living with her parents in the city. The police are investigating the case further.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:24 AM IST