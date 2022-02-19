Bhopal: Mira who became Joya after marriage strangulates 3-yr-old son

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly strangulated her three-year-old son in bathroom of One-Stop Centre in Harda on Saturday. Woman has been arrested under Section 302 of IPC, said Harda police.

According to police, Joya, 25, wife of Imran Khan, both labourers, has been divorced. Joya was Mira Dhruve before wedding but after marriage, she changed her name to Joya. She was suffering from depression after divorce.

Police said she had come to One-Stop Centre on February 16 and on February 19, she strangulated her son. One-Stop Centre can house anyone for three days.

Harda SP Manish Agrawal said womanís name was Mira Dhruve. She is a labourer in Betul. Imran Khan of Amrawati, had come to Betul where both met and married. But later, Imran divorced her. She with her son, was spotted One-Stop Centre.

She was housed with son with proper care at One-Stop Centre. Doctors who attended her, prescribed treatment of psychiatrist. On Saturday, Joya took her son to bathroom and strangulated him. If Joya gives statement against her ex-husband, police will look into it.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:15 PM IST