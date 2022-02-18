Bhopal: 15 new job-oriented courses to be launched in colleges, says higher education minister Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) of the state will start 15 job-oriented courses from the coming session in colleges having A and A+ grade, said the minister of higher education Mohan Yadav on Friday.

Yadav was attending the departmental review meeting. Vocational courses will also be prepared as per the requirement of local industries, he further said.

Yadav said, “National Education Policy gives freedom to choose subjects of interest other than the traditional subjects. Continuous work is being done to improve quality education in the state.”

He said that subjects like industry and tourism would also be added in the distance learning centres set up by Bhoj University. Students would be groomed according to demand of the industry and tourism sector.

“Employment-oriented courses are the need of the hour. More employment oriented courses will be made available to students in colleges so that they can get better job placement and they can also become technically proficient,” added Yadav.

Additional chief secretary (higher education) Shailendra Singh said proposal has been sent to the Finance Department for starting new postgraduate subjects in 17 new colleges, 56 new faculties and 11 existing colleges.

Simultaneously, a detailed project is being prepared to set up a multi-faculty college in each assembly constituency, he added.

