Indore: Model university proposal of DAVV is redundant, says higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav said that the model university status proposal of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is redundant.

“It’s a time of high-definition LED TV and not plasma TV. DAVV’s model university proposal is like a plasma TV. We have thought something big for DAVV,” he said in an informal talk to reporters on the sidelines of the DAVV workshop on NAAC and NEP-2020.

However, the minister did not disclose what his ministry had in mind for DAVV.

“As of now, I can only say that we are only going to help DAVV technically but also financially, whatever the need be,” Yadav said.

Lately, a 12-member gap analysis committee was constituted by the Department of Higher Education for helping DAVV in its target of achieving Grade A++ accreditation and making it into top-100 universities in NIRF rankings.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced plans to give model university status to DAVV in 2014 and had invited a proposal for the same. DAVV had sent the proposal and sought over Rs 200 crore for enhancing its facilities. However, the proposal was put in cold storage.

On the NAAC issue, Yadav said that they are going to make sure that all colleges in the state at least go for provisional accreditation.

NAAC has lately come up with a provisional accreditation scheme for college which did not undergo assessment for securing graded accreditation from it.

The minister also directed DAVV dean student welfare LK Tripathi to conduct an inquiry to find out colleges that are charging exorbitant fees from students and imposing unnecessary charges on them.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:56 AM IST