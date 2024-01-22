Indore: Man Not Invited To Wedding By Uncle, Hangs Self

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his place in Lasudia police station area on Saturday. The exact reason behind his extreme decision could not be established as no note was recovered. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Lalchand Jaishwal, a resident of Kailod Hala. He was an autorickshaw driver. Lalchand’s brother Rohit alleged that Lalchand committed suicide as he was disheartened by the fact that his uncle did not invite him for his son’s marriage and invited all the other relatives. He was alone at the house when he took this extreme step as his wife had gone for the marriage function. Lalchand had sent away his younger son to bring milk and when his wife returned he was found hanging. He is survived by his wife and two children. The police initiated a probe into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Illicit liquor seized

The excise department took action against hotels and dhabas who serve alcohol in illegal manner. The officials conducted a search at more than 15 places on Saturday night and registered 30 cases. They seized 60 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 24k. A special drive is being run by the excise department against illicit liquor under the orders of collector Ashish Singh and under the direction of assistant excise commissioner Manish Khare.