Indore: Man, Minor Brother-In-Law Held For Robbing Woman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested, while his minor brother-in-law was detained for allegedly robbing a woman in Kanadiya.

The police have recovered a mobile phone and other goods from the duo.

Additional DCP (Zone-2) Amarendra Singh said that two bikers had snatched a purse containing a mobile phone and silver anklets from a woman named Neha Gurjar on Bicholi Mardana Road a few days ago.

The incident happened when she was on her way home with her husband. The accused came from the rear side and one of them snatched her purse. A case under section 392 of the IPC was registered against two unidentified persons.

A team led by Kanadiya police station in charge KP Yadav was formed to arrest the accused. The team started their investigation and examined many CCTV cameras installed near the spot.

The two suspects were seen near the spot. On the basis of a tip-off, two persons named Rohit and a minor boy were caught. A bike used in the crime was seized from them.

The duo confessed to committing robbery to consume liquor. Past criminal record of the accused is being fetched by the police.